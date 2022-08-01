Birdman competition takes place in Ilfracombe

Dozens of people have attempted to "fly" as far as possible in the Ilfracombe Birdman competition.

The event took place in the north Devon seaside town to raise money for the Round Table charity, which supports men aged 18-45 to experience new things.

Due to tide restrictions the event was limited to 20 entrants.

Teams created themed 'craft', including entries inspired by the new Top Gun: Maverick film, that launched from the pier in the hope of flying the furthest.

Leo Cooper, one of the organisers, said: "It's been better than we could have ever imagined.

"This is without a doubt the biggest and the best Birdman ever and that's all thanks to the local community here and the people who've come to visit."