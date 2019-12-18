In a series of emotional interviews the families of dementia sufferers have described the hard reality of caring for a loved one with the disease.

Some said it was like "a long goodbye" as symptoms cause memory loss, confusion, problems with speech and understanding and incontinence.

Other carers told the BBC it felt as though their lives had finished.

Dementia is a progressive disease which affects the brain.

According to the NHS, 81 thousand people in the South West suffer with dementia - nearly 10% of the total number diagnosed across the entire UK.

The NHS said that figure was expected to double over the next 30 years.

The Elder Tree befriending service in Plymouth is one charity which aims to support those who struggle to find the help they need.

Gwyneth, Shirley and Ruth are full-time carers for their husbands who have dementia.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said it was making available "an additional £3.7 billion" available to councils over the next year to provide short breaks and respite services for carers.

They added: "We will also publish our ambitious 10-year plan to tackle dementia shortly, focusing on the specific health and care needs of people living with this condition as well as their carers, setting out action on diagnosis, prevention and research."

