Military teams prepare for field gun competition

A historic military tournament will return on 1 July after a two-year hiatus due to Covid.

Teams will compete for the fastest time to assemble, move and disassemble a field gun across a course in the Royal Navy Field Gun Tournament.

This year will be the first time Plymouth-based HMS Albion has been able to enter a team thanks to a gap in the ship's programme.

The competition has its roots in the Boer War; the army needed support and called for naval guns.

Sailors had to move the guns inland from the coast to Ladysmith so formed teams and raced the guns to the battlefront.

The competition is held at HMS Collingwood in Hampshire.

