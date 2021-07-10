Royal Marines from 42 Commando have 'yomped' across Dartmoor, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands War.

Seven marines from the unit took part in the corps-wide fundraiser in memory of comrades who fought in the Falklands.

In 1982, Royal Marines marched across East Falkland to liberate the islands from Argentine occupation.

Marines from other parts of the country also took part in similar challenges, each marching 56 miles (90km) across three days.

Digital video by Archie Farmer and Rebecca Ricks