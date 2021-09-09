Torbay air show to return on Jubilee weekend

Torbay's air show will return on 4 June following a forced hiatus from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The English Riviera Air Show will see displays from multiple aircraft across the Saturday and Sunday.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will start the show followed by displays from The Blades, RAF Chinook and the Pitts Special.

Flying in a seven-aircraft formation as opposed to the usual nine jets, the RAF Red Arrows will end the flying displays on both days.