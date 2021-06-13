A man with Tourette's who had to give up surfing because of injuries caused by severe head jerks and tics is working to get back riding waves, he has said.

Steven Ley, 36, from Braunton, Devon, would spend winters surfing abroad and has taken part in contests.

He was diagnosed with Tourette's when he was six.

For the last three years, he has been unable to surf because of the damage caused to his legs and arms.

Video journalist: Jonathan Morris

