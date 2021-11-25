Police have released footage of "unbelievably dangerous" driving on the roads of Devon and Cornwall.

Road safety partnership, Vision Zero South West, said February was a record month for evidence submitted by the public of dangerous driving.

It is part of the police's Operation Snap designed to identify dangerous and unlawful driving through public video footage.

February saw 279 submissions of which police issued 170 notices of intended prosecution - another record for a single month Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Supt Adrian Leisk, strategic roads policing lead for Devon and Cornwall, said: "Some of the footage we have released is truly shocking and demonstrates some unbelievably dangerous driving."

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.