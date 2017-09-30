A two-time European women's judo champion turned stunt artist said her time as a stunt double was "enormous fun".

Christine Gallie, who lives in Tavistock, Devon, won gold in six British open judo championships and used her skills in TV and film, under the alias Cyd Child.

Mrs Gallie was first introduced to a career in entertainment by her photography tutor, and went on to double for Diana Rigg in the TV series The Avengers.

She later moved on to film and starred in the Superman franchise, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Return of the Pink Panther and James Bond: For Your Eyes Only, in her career that ran from 1966 to 1986.

