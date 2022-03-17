A fleet of seven ambulances has left to take aid to Ukraine.

The former NHS vehicles, filled with medical supplies, are being driven by volunteers and have departed from Cheltenham.

Among the drivers are student paramedics Faye Shepherd and Chrissie Durrant from Penzance in Cornwall.

Management consultant Khaled El Mayet, from Cheltenham, organised the convoy which he will hand to paramedics on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

