An 11-year-old girl has been making and delivering Ukrainian flags to raise funds for people suffering after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Charlotte, from Ipplepen in Devon, was inspired to start raising money after seeing Ukrainian children in bomb shelters on television.

Her mother, Emma Saunders, said she was "proud" of her resilience and commitment.

Charlotte has made 150 flags and raised more than £2,500 for Unicef.