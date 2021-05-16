A 12-year-old girl who taught herself to bake during lockdown has launched her own YouTube channel to teach other young people baking skills.

Charlotte Simmonds, from Kingsbridge in Devon, decided to start making videos when she was self-isolating in January.

She taught herself how to make cakes in 2020 at the age of 10.

Her father Jason Simmonds said it was "pretty impressive" for someone of her age to learn so many new skills.

Video: By Hayley Westcott