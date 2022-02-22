A wild otter charity said it recorded the highest number of rescues in its 40 year history in 2021.

The UK Wild Otter Trust has also warned people not to pick up otters they think have been abandoned unless they are in imminent danger.

Dave Webb, who runs the trust, said often mothers leave the otter cubs for several hours before returning.

He told the BBC that this year, the trust's rehabilitation centre in North Devon had taken in 40 orphaned cubs over 12 months - double the number from the previous year.