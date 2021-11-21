A cafe and farm in South Devon have turned to technology to make their food waste into usable farm material in less than 24 hours.

The machine works by using heat and enzymes while reducing the moisture content and turning the waste to produce the end material that feeds the soil.

Staff at the Clipper Café and Deane House Farm said it saved on the carbon footprint of sending the waste to landfill or processing offsite.

Farmer and cafe owner, Peter French, said using the machine saved on the space needed and the work required to produce compost manually.

Video journalist: Rebecca Ricks