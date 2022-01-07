A project has been using rescue horses to help improve the mental and physical wellbeing of women.

Chemotherapy nurse Clare said she had never considered horses as a therapy before "but actually they really do work".

The participants described the sessions at the Mare and Foal Sanctuary in Devon as "calming" and "therapeutic".

"Anything to do with animals or horses, it does change the way you feel about life", said fellow participant Julie.

The project, which is funded by Sport England through the This Girl Can campaign, is aiming to address the barriers women face getting active.

Video journalist: Charley Adams