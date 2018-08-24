The Royal Navy has remembered its 'greatest officer' with a once-a-year light phenomenon.

Royal architect Sir Aston Webb designed Britannia Royal Naval College in a way that sees a tiny window pour sunlight onto a statue of Jesus Christ - precisely at the time Admiral Lord Nelson died.

Nelson led the Royal Navy to one of its most famous victories at the Battle of Trafalgar on 21 October 1805.

The battle was the officer's last - he was shot by a French sniper mid-battle and died of his injuries.

Staff and officer cadets gathered to remember those who lost their lives in the battle during a short service of remembrance.