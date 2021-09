A man reliant on a wheelchair has been stretchered to the top of a Dartmoor Tor by his local mountain rescue team so he could enjoy the view.

Gilby Taylor, 62, moved to Belstone, Devon, with his wife, Jane, three years ago.

Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Mr Taylor could only admire the view of Belstone Tor from his garden.

That was until North Dartmoor Search and Rescue team were asked if they could help Gilby reach the top.