Aviation history in England has been made after a hybrid electric plane flew between Exeter and Newquay as part of Government-backed trials.

It is hoped the concept could be used on other planes and help move the UK towards green air travel.

The plane first touched down in Scotland in early August and completed its first flight in England on Tuesday.

The 1970's aircraft has been fitted with an electric propulsion unit in place of the front engine, with the rear engine remaining in place.

The American firm behind it, Ampaire, said the current limitations revolve around the size and weight of the battery.