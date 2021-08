Young divers and diving fans have been describing how Plymouth-born gold Olympic medallist Tom Daley inspired them to take up the sport, and have thanked him for his influence.

The 27-year-old veteran Olympian won his first gold alongside Matty Lee in the synchronised 10m platform event at Tokyo 2020.

He also caused a recent stir among TV viewers when he was seen knitting while watching other competitors at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.