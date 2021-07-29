Two sisters who graduated from medical school at the same time and started working in the same hospital on the same day have helped each other through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Caitlín Prosser, 24, graduated from Bristol University and Megan Prosser, 23, graduated from Cardiff University. They have been working in hospitals for three years.

Last week, the pair from South Brent in Devon started new jobs together at Southmead Hospital.

