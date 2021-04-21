An 11-year-old girl has beaten adults and professionals to win at the skateboarding National Championships.

Roxana Howlett, from Newton Abbot, Devon, said she was "surprised" to even get invited.

She won the women's street skating category at the Skateboard GB National Championships in Manchester on 11 April.

Her coach, Sam Peragine-Krauss, said: "Roxy's a really determined young woman and when she wants to do something she will go and do it".