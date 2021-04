CCTV footage released by police shows Azam Mangori following Lorraine Cox through Exeter city centre on the night he killed her.

Mangori, 24, of Dartmouth Road, Stoke-on-Trent was found guilty of murder, having previously admitted preventing a lawful burial.

Assistant Chief Constable Jim Colwell said the way Mangori "exploited Lorraine's vulnerability before murdering her and dismembering her body" was a "deeply disturbing crime".