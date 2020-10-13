The controlled explosion of a World War Two bomb in Exeter has left a crater in the ground and properties with "structural damage".

The 2,200lb (1,000kg) German bomb was blown up on Saturday after thousands of people were evacuated from their homes.

Doors and windows of nearby properties were blown out of their frames, while further damage was done to roofs as debris was fired more than 250m (820ft) through the air.

All residents were allowed to go back to their homes on Tuesday but some of the properties were "uninhabitable" according to Exeter City Council.