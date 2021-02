A woman is spreading joy during lockdown with a Facebook group filled with inflatable dinosaurs.

Dawn Lapthorn, from Plymouth, Devon, posts videos of herself dressed in an inflatable dinosaur costume to the group, which amassed more than 1,000 members in just over a day.

People have also started sharing their own videos in the group.

Ms Lapthorn says she is looking forward to a "mass gathering of all these dinosaurs" when it is allowed.