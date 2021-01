Lewis Dart, who has autism, has been sent a surprise message from train announcers during lockdown.

The 17-year-old, who loves trains, said the announcements help him "calm down when I'm feeling stressed".

Due to coronavirus restrictions Lewis hasn't been able to go on the train, so his mother, Nicky Osborne, emailed Great Western Railway asking for some audio of announcements.

Instead, two of its announcers sent a personalised message.