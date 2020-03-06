'Strangers saved my dog's life with CPR'

Strangers helped Gwyn Parks give CPR to his dog when she collapsed on an Exmouth beach.

The 22-year-old said at one point he thought his pet Winnie was dead, but Neil Kearsley, one of the passer-bys who stopped to help, "talked him through it (CPR)".

Mr Parks called it a "miracle", adding that the police, who took the five-year-old dog to the vets, "turned up just at the right time".

He said the vets couldn't find anything wrong with Winnie and the springer spaniel was now recovering at home in Exmouth.