A Devon-born disabled footballer has been recognised for his volunteering during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jack Littlejohns was surprised with a video message from England and Liverpool footballer Jordan Henderson.

The 28-year-old was named as part of The FA's honorary Lionhearts team, recognising 2020's "everyday heroes".

Mr Littlejohns' fundraising efforts for the team have included shaving his head and organising a raffle for Barnstaple Ability FC.

Cover image courtesy of The FA / Kieran McManus