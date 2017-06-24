Video has been released of a man who drove into two shoppers and a police officer in a fit of rage.

Damien Price, 30, of Russet Avenue, Exeter, was jailed for six-and-a-half years. on Tuesday.

Price's victims were sent flying into the air when he hit them at speeds of up to 30mph in the car park of Sainsburys in Pinhoe, Exeter.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and assault at Exeter Crown Court.

The judge said he had used his "car as a weapon".

Devon and Cornwall Police released the video showing Price drive at speed into Sgt Alex Howden.