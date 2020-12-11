Royal Marines team row 3,000 miles across Atlantic

A four-man team of Royal Marines and veterans are rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic for charity.

Sam 'Nutty' Edwards and David 'Brucey' Bruce, both serving with 42 Commando at Bickleigh, near Plymouth, are completing the journey from Gran Canaria to Barbados alongside veterans Juniour Mcilhiney and Will Schweppe.

The team, called Cockleshell Endeavour, was supposed to cross the Pacific Ocean in the summer but the race was cancelled because of coronavirus.

They were determined to find a new challenge and started their ocean row to Barbados from Gran Canaria on 5 December.

They are raising money for the Royal Marines Charity Fund.