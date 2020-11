A man has moved across the world to be with a woman he first met 10 years ago, but only really got to know online during the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew Monck from Sydney, Australia, flew to the UK and has moved to Torquay, Devon, to live with Rosanna Wilson.

He was granted an exemption to leave Australia permanently, and so travelled more than 9,300 miles (15,000km) in the name of love.