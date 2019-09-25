The Dartmoor National Park Authority is warning people to give its livestock a "wide berth" after a little boy was almost hit by a pony.

Video footage shows two ponies approaching the boy when one rears up, narrowly missing him.

"While ponies are a common sight on Dartmoor, they are wild and can be unpredictable," the authority said.

"We'd suggest people give all livestock on Dartmoor - particularly animals with young foals, lambs or calves - a wide berth where they can as they can be dangerous."