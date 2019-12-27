Chalk markings have started to appear on pavements around Plymouth.

A group of amateur botanists called the Rebel Botanists have started a mission to label so-called weeds on verges and pavements.

Their passion for the plants most people ignore often extends to having a sniff and the results may be surprising.

Plymouth City Council said: "We fully support the Rebel Botanists and their activities to educate and inspire people to connect with nature in a positive way."

Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris