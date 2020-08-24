'If this was a drug they wouldn't believe you'

Media player
Sea swimming is 'amazing' for mental health and menopause
A group of sea swimmers have been taking part in research into the benefits of a dip in the ocean on their mental health.
Doctors and psychiatrists will be analysing the responses of swimmers from the Chill group at Croyde in Devon.
The results are expected in the next six months and researchers say it could lead to more GPs socially prescribing cold water swimming.
Reporter: John Henderson
Editor: Jonathan Morris
24 Aug 2020
