Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Friends walk 31 miles in memory of grandparents
Two three-year-old friends have walked 31 miles (50km) to raise money for a hospice which cared for their grandparents.
Dorrie and Georgie have spent the past few weeks walking around the moors, coasts and parks of Devon, and have raised more than £2,500 for St Luke's Hospice in Plymouth.
Dorrie's nanny and Georgie's granddad both spent their final days at the hospice.
-
20 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-devon-53848116/friends-walk-31-miles-in-memory-of-grandparentsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window