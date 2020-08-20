Friends walk 31 miles in memory of grandparents

Video

Two three-year-old friends have walked 31 miles (50km) to raise money for a hospice which cared for their grandparents.

Dorrie and Georgie have spent the past few weeks walking around the moors, coasts and parks of Devon, and have raised more than £2,500 for St Luke's Hospice in Plymouth.

Dorrie's nanny and Georgie's granddad both spent their final days at the hospice.