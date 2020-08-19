'I just need food in my belly and a bed to lie on'
Coronavirus: Big Issue sellers see High Street sales plummet

Big Issue sellers have seen sales plummet as shoppers stay away from town and city centres in the pandemic.

Sales of the magazine which helps the homeless have dropped by 30-40% across the country, according to managers.

Sellers have been relying on seasonal trade and say they are "dreading winter".

Reporting and producing: John Henderson and Jonathan Morris

