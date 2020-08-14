Media player
Video
Devon kitesurfer: Chasing a passion after paralysis
Kitesurfer Andy Guy suffered a horrific accident in 2014 when he was thrown head-first against a barn.
It left him tetraplegic, but it has never quenched his desire to get back on the water.
Having conquered wakeboarding and sit-skiing, his next target is to go solo kitesurfing again.
Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris
14 Aug 2020
