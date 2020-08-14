Chasing a passion after paralysis
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Devon kitesurfer: Chasing a passion after paralysis

Kitesurfer Andy Guy suffered a horrific accident in 2014 when he was thrown head-first against a barn.

It left him tetraplegic, but it has never quenched his desire to get back on the water.

Having conquered wakeboarding and sit-skiing, his next target is to go solo kitesurfing again.

Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris

  • 14 Aug 2020
Go to next video: What is kitesurfing?