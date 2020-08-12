'Living the dream and a toilet block'

Video

Chloe Pavely decided the council's closure of a toilet block near her cafe in Brixham, Devon, was a minor inconvenience.

So she adopted it and thanks to support from locals the toilet is still giving relief to passers-by at Fishcombe Cove.

The toilet was one of three closed this year by Torbay Council which said it was spending £2m upgrading others in the area.

Video journalist: Jonathan Morris