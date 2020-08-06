Media player
Student sends anti-bullying message through song
A student has released a music video in which she wipes off her body all of the names that she was called when she was bullied at school.
Hannah Lou Reid, 19, is from Plymouth, Devon, but studies songwriting at Bristol University.
She wrote the track “Left Up Down Right” to process her own feelings about bullying and body positivity, as well as to send a message to other victims that “you can heal, and the words won’t stick with you forever”.
06 Aug 2020
