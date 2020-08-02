Will drive-in parties be the 'new normal'?
Video

A drive-in party attracted revellers eager to get back out and dance after lockdown.

Cars and groups were taped off to enable the audience to dance in socially-distanced bubbles.

Ryan Platts, co-director of Casa Events, said this could be the "new normal" while restrictions on festivals and clubs remain in place.

