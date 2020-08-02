Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Will drive-in parties be the 'new normal'?
A drive-in party attracted revellers eager to get back out and dance after lockdown.
Cars and groups were taped off to enable the audience to dance in socially-distanced bubbles.
Ryan Platts, co-director of Casa Events, said this could be the "new normal" while restrictions on festivals and clubs remain in place.
-
02 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window