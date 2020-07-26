Fishermen stunned as whale breaches next to boat
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Breaching whale cheers Devon fishermen

Fishermen who had been working through the night got a special treat when a humpback whale appeared.

The crew on board the Pen Glas based in Brixham, Devon said it was a lovely sight" as the creature breached next to the boat in Lyme Bay.

It is one of a number of sightings off the South West coastline in recent weeks.

  • 26 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Doris the whale gets some air time