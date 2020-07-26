Media player
Breaching whale cheers Devon fishermen
Fishermen who had been working through the night got a special treat when a humpback whale appeared.
The crew on board the Pen Glas based in Brixham, Devon said it was a lovely sight" as the creature breached next to the boat in Lyme Bay.
It is one of a number of sightings off the South West coastline in recent weeks.
26 Jul 2020
