'We want more BAME women in surfing'

Video

Yvette Curtis wants to start surfing sessions for black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) women at her north Devon surf school.

She has applied for grant funding from governing body British Surfing to reach out to community groups in the UK and create sessions for BAME women.

It comes amid discussions about the lack of diversity in UK surfing and how it can be addressed.

A Surfing England spokesman said there were "tough questions" about diversity in surfing.

"It's important they are asked, that we challenge ourselves and that we act to start changing the narrative to make surfing the inclusive sport and passion it should be, " he said.

Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris