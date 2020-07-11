Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Escaping to space in lockdown
An astronomer and an astrophotographer have been using their knowledge of space to escape the effects of lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.
Armed with a telescope and a camera, Rob Tilsley and Chris Wright have been capturing the night sky around Devon and Cornwall.
They said it was a way of connecting with people around the world, as well as alleviating mental health anxieties.
-
11 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window