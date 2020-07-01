Video

A bakery owner felt forced to shut the shop again after months of lockdown when she threw open her doors and prompted long queues down the street, making it difficult for customers to social distance.

Mila's Bakery in Plymouth has just celebrated its one-year anniversary.

When lockdown began owner Paige Brown, turned to a weekly online delivery service, which has sold out within minutes each week.

She says she is "chuffed" people are going "crazy" for her bakes.

Video: By Charley Adams and Hayley Westcott