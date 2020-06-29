Nurse comes home after 93 days with coronavirus
Coronavirus: Nurse survives after almost 100 days in ICU

A nurse who was in intensive care with coronavirus for 93 days has finally been welcomed home by her friends and family.

Neighbours lined the streets of Barnstaple, Devon to give Mandy Mitchell a huge round of applause.

She said it was wonderful to be home, and the welcome was “overwhelming”.

