‘The currency of kindness’

Matt Harvey lockdown poem describes ‘currency of kindness’
A poem written by Matt Harvey has been animated by a team of about 20 students working from home.
Mr Harvey, from Dartington in Devon, is a well-known poet, and wrote his piece “Hi Coronavirus Watha” about six weeks ago.
Students from the Falmouth School of Art put together a team of animators to bring it to life.
12 Jun 2020
