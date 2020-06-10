Media player
My experience growing up mixed race in Plymouth
A mixed race woman who grew up in Plymouth says much of the racism she experienced happened when she was at school.
Evey Gordon said with "everything going on in the world" she wanted "to say something" to explain what it was like growing up mixed race in the city.
10 Jun 2020
