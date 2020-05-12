Media player
Coronavirus: Mental health nurse describes ‘scary times’ on ward
A nurse working within a high-security mental health unit has described the “really scary times” during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ellie Crowther works at The Cedars in Exeter, where she said wearing a mask has made it more difficult to connect with patients, some of who try to “get in your face” and “remove your mask”.
Despite this, Ms Crowther said she loves her job because she knows she’s making a difference.
12 May 2020
