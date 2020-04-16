Son sets up support group after Dad's death

Video

A man from Torquay who lost his father to Covid-19 has set up a support group to help other families who have lost loved ones.

Liam Meyer's father died on 29 March after being admitted to Torbay hospital with coronavirus.

He died after spending a week in intensive care.

Liam has set up a Facebook group called Alone Together for people who have lost loved ones during the pandemic to talk to each other.