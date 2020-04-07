60-piece orchestra rehearses online
A 60-piece orchestra is rehearsing online while its members are in isolation due to coronavirus.

Music director Leo Geyer conducts the Devon Philharmonic Orchestra via Facebook, to make sure they all keep their musical talents in tune.

