Village sings for man’s 100th birthday
Villagers came out of their homes to celebrate a neighbour's 100th birthday.

George Hamilton’s celebrations may not have been quite what he would have expected, but his neighbours in Witheridge, north Devon, led the singing - all from a safe distance.

  • 04 Apr 2020
