Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: ICU nurse visits triplets from driveway
An ICU nurse is living in a hotel and visiting his wife and triplets from his driveway in an attempt to protect them from infection.
While Graham Bell has no symptoms, his wife and triplets are at risk of serious complications if they catch coronavirus.
He said it’s been “really, really hard” not to be able to see them all properly.
-
30 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-devon-52096243/coronavirus-icu-nurse-visits-triplets-from-drivewayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window