ICU nurse visits triplets from driveway
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: ICU nurse visits triplets from driveway

An ICU nurse is living in a hotel and visiting his wife and triplets from his driveway in an attempt to protect them from infection.

While Graham Bell has no symptoms, his wife and triplets are at risk of serious complications if they catch coronavirus.

He said it’s been “really, really hard” not to be able to see them all properly.

  • 30 Mar 2020